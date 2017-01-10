January 10, 2017 SHARE John Cena and Fred Armisen Have a Dance Off on “Today” Show As noted, John Cena co-hosted the “Today” show this morning, and below is footage of Cena and comedian Fred Armisen having a dance off: Jericho – Omega News NJPW star Kenny Omega will be the special guest on Friday’s edition of Chris Jericho’s “Talk is Jericho” podcast. Miss Louisiana at WWE Event As seen below, 2016 Miss Louisiana USA Maaliyah Papillion was backstage for Monday’s WWE live event in her hometown of Lake Charles: Awesome to see my girl @MaaliyahP at #WWELakeCharles tonight!!! We had to get the big win for the winner of Miss Louisiana! pic.twitter.com/WRddqdPB0u — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 10, 2017 SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE ON TWITTER WATCH: John Cena Co-Hosts the "Today" Show, Talks WrestleMania Returning to New Orleans Vince McMahon on Crutches at WrestleMania Press Event (Photo), WWE Reveals UK Tournament Ring Announcer, News on TNA's New Logo Chris JerichoJohn Cenakenny omegamojo-rawleyTalk is JerichovideoWWEWWE Live Event Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!