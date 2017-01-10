News on TNA’s New Logo

TNA has updated its social media pages to reflect the new Impact Wrestling logo debuted by Anthem Sports & Entertainment. You can check it out at this link.

Vince McMahon on Crutches at Press Conference

As noted, WWE held a press conference in New Orleans today to officially announce WrestleMania 34 returning to the city. Vince McMahon was seen using crutches at the event, likely due to the torn quad he suffered back in September:

Excited to announce and welcome Wrestlemania 34 back to New Orleans in 2018!#WrestlemaniaNOLA #onlylouisiana pic.twitter.com/QItSvPbTQs — Billy Nungesser (@BillyNungesser) January 10, 2017

WWE Reveals UK Tournament Ring Announcer

WWE has announced that UK TV personality Andy Shepherd will be the ring announcer for this weekend’s WWE UK Title tournament: