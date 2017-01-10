Timothy “Rex King” Smith, aka Timothy Well of Well Dunn Tag Team Fame Passes Away at Age 55

According to PWInsider.com, Timothy “Rex King” Smith, who was perhaps best known as Timothy Well of the Well Dunn tag team in WWF in the early 1990’s, passed away yesterday due to complications of kidney failure.

Smith’s son announced the passing via Facebook, and noted Smith had been in poor health for some time. Smith was 55 years old.

Smith last worked for WWE in 1995, and was named as one of the wrestlers in the class-action lawsuit filed by lawyer Konstantine Kyros back in July of 2016, alleging that WWE concealed the risks of traumatic brain injuries.

Below are some video highlights of Smith’s career: