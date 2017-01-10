The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and More Appear at WWE Press Event (Photos & Videos), Slow Motion Footage of Undertaker’s Raw Return

The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and More Appear at WWE Press Event

As noted, WWE held a press event in New Orleans today to officially announce WrestleMania 34 will be taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on April 8th, 2018.

Amongst the names in attendance for the event, as seen in the photos below, were Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Miz, Maryse, Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, WWE Senior VP of Special Events John Saboor, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Vince McMahon was also there but he did not make a public appearance in front of the crowd, and was spotted using crutches stemming from his September quad surgery:

Proud to be apart of the huge announcement today #Wrestlemania is coming to New Orleans in 2018 and it’s gonna be #Awesome #ItCouple pic.twitter.com/ba0Qa5ytsI — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 10, 2017

We might have a new host for #MizTV he’s got the gift of gab, hard hitting questions. Thank you for the best interview ever. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/gT1OaUaT9s — The Miz (@mikethemiz) January 10, 2017

Had one of the toughest (and most fun) interviews of my career today @WrestleMania press conference in #NewOrleans. #HardHittingQuestions pic.twitter.com/OfL73jMgOQ — Triple H (@TripleH) January 10, 2017

Excited to be returning to New Orleans next year for #WrestleMania 34 as a part of #NOLA‘s tricentennial celebration!! pic.twitter.com/MSI4aznE3L — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 10, 2017

Best part of the day was hanging out with The Champ Cool J!!! Be good and I’ll see you soon my man. @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fxx9dZYCUu — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 10, 2017

Slow Motion Footage of Undertaker’s Raw Return

In related news, WWE has released the following slow motion footage of The Undertaker’s return to Raw last night: