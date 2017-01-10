The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and More Appear at WWE Press Event (Photos & Videos), Slow Motion Footage of Undertaker’s Raw Return

|
The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and More Appear at WWE Press Event
As noted, WWE held a press event in New Orleans today to officially announce WrestleMania 34 will be taking place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on April 8th, 2018.
Amongst the names in attendance for the event, as seen in the photos below, were Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Miz, Maryse, Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, WWE Senior VP of Special Events John Saboor, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. Vince McMahon was also there but he did not make a public appearance in front of the crowd, and was spotted using crutches stemming from his September quad surgery:
Slow Motion Footage of Undertaker’s Raw Return
In related news, WWE has released the following slow motion footage of The Undertaker’s return to Raw last night:
charlotte flairMaryseRoman ReignsStephanie McMahonThe MizThe UndertakerVince McMahonWrestleMania 34WWEWWE Raw