New Promo Video for WrestleMania’s Return to New Orleans, The Latest on Kenny Omega’s NJPW Status, WWE Raw Social Media Score

The Latest on Kenny Omega’s NJPW Status

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the cards for the company’s upcoming New Beginning events, and noticeably absent from the cards is Kenny Omega.

As we previously noted, it is expected that Kenny Omega will be taking some time off from NJPW following his Wrestle Kingdom 11 loss to Okada, but it’s being speculated by various sources that Omega will likely re-sign with NJPW when his deal expires at the end of this month and be back in time for the New Japan Cup in March.

WWE Raw Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. Raw had 135,000 interactions with 30,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s show, which drew 108,000 Twitter interactions with 21,000 unique authors.

Raw also had 327,000 Facebook interactions with 207,000 unique authors, up from last week’s show, which drew 225,000 interactions with 154,000 unique authors on Facebook.

New Promo Video for WrestleMania’s Return to New Orleans

WWE has released the following promo video for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans: