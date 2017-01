WWE has released several videos from today’s WrestleMania 34 press event in New Orleans to announce the return of WrestleMania on April 8th, 2018.

In the first video, The Undertaker makes a chilling interruption to close out the event:

In the second video, Roman Reigns speaks on why watching WrestleMania being a family experience:

In the final video, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair discusses why WrestleMania has helped transform women’s wrestling: