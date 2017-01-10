According to F4WOnline.com, WWE officials decided a few weeks back that New Orleans would be the host city for WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that 15 cities were in the running, including Philadelphia and St. Louis.

As for the city of New Orleans, officials really wanted WrestleMania back in the city as they prepare to celebrate their 300th year. NOLA city officials reportedly pitched to WWE that WrestleMania would be featured as a part of their tricentennial celebration and that was enough to sell WWE officials on the idea. The other cities were being considered but none could offer what NOLA was offering with their tricentennial celebration.

Additionally, WWE has released the following footage featuring New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaking on why New Orleans is the perfect home for WrestleMania 34: