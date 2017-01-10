Brock Lesnar Added to Another WWE Raw with Goldberg, Daniel Bryan Reveals He Got a Call from WWE (Video), Zack Ryder Note

Nick Paglino
brock lesnar

Brock Lesnar Added to Another WWE Raw with Goldberg

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have officially been added to the final WWE Raw before the WWE Royal Rumble on January 23rd from Cleveland, OH. Goldberg is also expected to appear on the show which will feature final PPV hype.

Zack Ryder Note

Injured WWE star Zack Ryder Tweeted the following:

Daniel Bryan Reveals He Got a Call from WWE

WWE has released the following preview for this week’s “Total Divas” featuring Daniel Bryan revealing he received a call from WWE:
