WWE Signs House Of Hardcore & CBS Announcer

PWInsider.com reported WWE has signed House of Hardcore play by play announcer, Vic Travagliante. The report goes on to say he will go by the name Vic Joseph and will “start shortly with the company.”

After speaking with sources, WZ can confirm Travagliante is already in Orlando and is officially under contract. The former HOH broadcaster also worked for CBS and the Cleveland Browns Network. He’s expected to start with NXT brand events.

Based on his background and current WWE commentator situation, I wouldn’t be surprised if he eventually moved into a regular spot on-air for the NXT brand as Tom Phillips continues doing more on the main roster.