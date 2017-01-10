This Week’s WWE RAW Viewership Information, Mustafa Ali Shares What’s On His Mind Before 205 Live (Video)

WWE RAW

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE RAW viewership information saw the show bring in 2.907 million viewers, which is down from 3.046 million viewers last week.

This week’s show, highlighted by the returns of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker and a United States Championship main event, had an hourly breakdown of 3.014 million in the first hour, 3.019 in the second, and 2.689 million in the final hour.

Overall, RAW was the seventh ranked show for overall viewership and in the 18 – 49 demographic, and faced some tough competition with last night’s big NCAA Football Championship game, which drew 25 million viewers by comparison.

Mustafa Ali

The following video was posted by WWE Cruiserweight division star Mustafa Ali before tonight’s new episode of 205 Live. Ali says he was apprehensive coming to WWE and wasn’t sure how the fans would treat him due to his name. He says he was surprised and his mind was opened because the fans ended up cheering and chanting his name instead of rejecting him: