Billy Corgan Announces New Music Project, Who Got The Biggest Snub On The WWE Royal Rumble Poster?

Thirty Days Former TNA President Billy Corgan announced he will be starting a cross country music project tentatively titled “Thirty Days” that will see him travel the country and post video interviews and musical performances. Corgan said the project will take on three forms; the first will be “50 by 50” in honor of his 50th birthday, which will see him post 50 of his favorite songs. The second would see him perform set of cover songs, and third would see him get some feedback for recording a new album. You can watch Corgan’s full announcement by clicking here to visit his Facebook page. WWE Royal Rumble As noted earlier, the WWE Royal Rumble poster was released earlier today, and fans were noticeably upset about some of the Superstar placements on the poster. Related: Universal Picks Up New Film Starring John Cena & Announces Release Date, WWE Royal Rumble Poster Revealed (Photo) Some of the complaints were that WWE World Champion AJ Styles was placed in the back, and that Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman and Rusev, among others, were not on the poster. We ask you: who got the biggest snub on the poster? Or do you think it’s being made into a bigger deal than it should be? Vote in the poll below and let us know in the comments section: Who got the biggest ‘snub’ on this year’s #WWE #RoyalRumble poster? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 10, 2017