Major Name Being Advertised For WWE Fastlane PPV

The Facebook page for the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee is now advertising Goldberg for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in March. The post says the following, along with a link to the Ticketmaster event page for Fastlane: This just in: Goldberg – WWE will return to Milwaukee for the first time in over a decade for #WWE Fastlane on March 5! Tickets are on sale now and start at just $25! #WWEMKE It was previously reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Goldberg’s updated WWE contract called for appearances at the Royal Rumble, Fastlane and Wrestlemania 33, but he had not been advertised for anything besides the Royal Rumble match at that time. Related: Details Behind Goldberg’s Latest WWE Contract; How Many WWE PPVs Is He Scheduled To Appear At? The WWE Fastlane PPV was confirmed for March 5th, but the hosting brand had not been confirmed yet either. There was early speculation when the event was announced that it could be a Smackdown event, but with Goldberg being advertised to appear, it would look like RAW will host the event, with WWE Smackdown Live hosting the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV in Phoenix, Arizona on February 12th.