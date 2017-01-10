Jonathan Coachman On His Early WWE Years, Becoming The Rock’s “Guy”, Working w/ Michael Cole, More



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling will be released tomorrow night at 6 pm CST. It will feature Eric's over hour long interview with his former RAW GM Assistant and current ESPN personality Jonathan Coachman. WrestleZone has exclusively obtained the following quotes ahead of the episodes release tomorrow featuring Coachman's memories of his earliest years in WWE. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes JC: Initially Michael Cole was the only on-air announcer other than JR and The King that they had. So Cole was doing EVERYTHING. Back then they were starting to get all of these contracts with other countries. I believe at the time we were on in 140-150 countries. It was brilliant. You sign a million dollar deal with Zimbabwe, they would send WWE a check and we would cut tape from Monday Night RAW and send it to them for $35 via FedEx. That's a pretty good return on your investment. Then they started cutting deals for shows like, I can't even remember the names of all of them, but there were tons of one-hour shows that we would tape the matches before Smackdown aired. When I came in Michael Cole was like, "I've been here five years by myself here you go…" He handed me the show Livewire. You remember that show? The Saturday morning show on USA. I did that and several shows where I did the play-by-play that we would do in the studio. I came in with my feet on the ground doing all of these shows. Then I would do backstage interviews and I became kind of, for two years, The Rock's "guy". The Rock would make fun of me. We would come up with what we thought were entertaining bits where I was always his foil. We'd have fun and then he'd get serious and cut his promo on whatever guy he was wrestling that night. I had a full plate. Whether it was on the road Monday and Tuesday. Then I'd fly home and we were working Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. It was a full week.

