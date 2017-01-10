Two New Names Added To The WWE Royal Rumble Match, Dean Ambrose Presents A Gift To The Miz (Video)

WWE Royal Rumble

Two names have been added to the field of Royal Rumble entrants, as Dean Ambrose and The Miz both entered themselves into the match.

The start of tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw Dean Ambrose open with the Ambrose Asylum, and he officially entered himself into the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match. The Miz came out and said he wouldn’t let Ambrose tarnish the reputation of the Rumble like he is with the Intercontinental Championship, so he is in the match too.

The Royal Rumble field now stands at 12; Ambrose and The Miz join Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, and Baron Corbin on the list of confirmed entrants for the Rumble match.

WWE Smackdown Live

After Miz declared he would enter the Royal Rumble, he said Ambrose worked the referee last week and he didn’t deserve ‘his’ Intercontinental Championship. Ambrose said he did have something for him, but ended up giving him a participation award that Miz had been giving out during his title reign: