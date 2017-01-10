TNA Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results for “Open Fight Night” Themed Episodes Airing on 2/2 and 2/9 *Spoilers*

Thanks to WZ reader Edward Tomas for sending in the following TNA Impact Wrestling TV taping results from 1/10. The following will air on the February 2nd and 9th editions of Impact Wrestling, which will carry an “Open Fight Night” theme: The Broken Hardys are out & Matt says he had PREEM-OOONITION for them to acquire all the tag team gold in the world! And if all the tag teams won’t come to them, they would go to them whatever that means. Jeff says it’s time for him to go back to singles-for awhile & calls out Lashley. Lashley has new music & calls him stupid & says he would destroy him, just like he did to Eddie last week for the title. 1. Lashley VS Jeff Hardy Great back & forth match. Jeff hit 2 Stanton Bombs-with Bobby barely getting his foot on the ropes for the second one. In the end, Bobby nails a huge spear for the clean win. Eddie comes out after the match & isn’t out to fight, but to congratulate Bobby on his win last week. Lashley said he doesn’t need his praise & Eddie tells Triple B-Bitch Boy Bobby-he wants his rematch. Bobby says he’ll give him ONE CHANCE & if Eddie doesn’t win, he doesn’t have to see Eddie’s face again. Eddie agrees. 2. The 3 judges are out-still just the men-& it’s time for a Grand Championship Match. Moose comes out & demands his rematch. Drew tells hm to calm down & he as an opponent already: Bob Issan-no, idea who this sap is-red rooster-like hair on top, short on the sides, black, red, & white trunks & white boots with black on them. Drew wins an easy match with the Future Shock DDT at 2:13 of the the first round.