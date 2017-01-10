Women’s Title Match With Major Stipulation Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown Live, Smackdown Dark Match

Becky vs Bliss

Becky Lynch will once again challenge Alexa Bliss for the Smackdown Women’s Championship on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live.

Daniel Bryan confirmed Lynch will get another title shot after she made Bliss (dressed as La Luchadora) tap out last week. Bliss tried to argue and say Bryan shouldn’t fall for this because she was just trying to unmask the real La Luchadora, but Bryan booked the title match.

Bryan added a big stipulation to ensure La Luchadora would not appear again, and next week’s match will be inside of a steel cage.

Smackdown

Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated The Usos in the dark match before tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live TV tapings.

