AJ Styles Appearing On TV This Week, New Baywatch Trailer, Wyatts Tease Dissention (Videos)

AJ Styles
WWE World Champion AJ Styles will be the guest on this week’s WWE Off The Top Rope on ESPN SportsCenter with Jonathan Coachman.
Baywatch
The following video is the new international trailer for The Rock’s upcoming ‘Baywatch’ film, which is set for release in May 2017:
WWE Smackdown Live
The following video features Randy Orton and Luke Harper showing their frustration after they lost their rematch against American Alpha for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship:
