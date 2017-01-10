Natalya Says Nikki Got A Taste Of Her Own Medicine, Match Highlights From SD Live!, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show?

Bill Pritchard

Smackdown Fallout

The above video features Natalya on the latest Smackdown Fallout, talking about why she took a cheap shot on Nikki Bella before her match on WWE Smackdown Live tonight.

Related: WWE SmackDown Results (1/10): Cena vs Corbin, Ambrose Asylum Returns, Tensions Brewing In The Wyatt Family?

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight’s show featured a WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship match, the announcement of two new competitors in the Royal Rumble match, John Cena versus Baron Corbin and more. Was it enough to make it a good show? Let us know in the poll and comments below:

Smackdown Highlights

The following videos feature match highlights from tonight’s show, including Dolph Ziggler vs Kalisto, Nikki Bella vs Natalya and The Wyatt Family vs American Alpha:
natalyanikki bellaWWEwwe smackdown live
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"