Cruiserweight Title Match Confirmed For WWE Royal Rumble, Identity Of Carmella’s Opponent On SD Live, Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

205 Live Neville will challenge Rich Swann for the Cruiserweight Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Swann issued a challenge to Neville after he made his return against Tony Nese on 205 Live tonight. Neville came out after the match and talked about being coronated and how Swann was on borrowed time as champion. Swann said he was still running the show as long as he was the Cruiserweight Champion, so he would let Neville pick the time and place to prove he couldn’t handle this. Neville said it was only right that he was coronated as King of the Cruiserweights on a big stage, and told Swann they would meet at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. WWE Smackdown Live CJ Lunde, Carmella’s opponent on WWE Smackdown Live, is independent wrestler ThunderKitty, who is based out of Indianapolis, Indiana. Related: WWE SmackDown Results (1/10): Cena vs Corbin, Ambrose Asylum Returns, Tensions Brewing In The Wyatt Family? WWE Brand Split This week’s episode of WWE RAW featured appearances by The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, and Chris Jericho’s United States Championship win. Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live featured American Alpha defending against The Wyatt Family, and John Cena versus Baron Corbin. Now that both shows are in the books: who won this week’s WWE brand split war? Who won this week’s #WWE brand split war? #RAW or #SDLive? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 11, 2017