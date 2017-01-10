Another Smackdown Star Enters the Royal Rumble Match, WWE On-Screen Couple Splits Up, American Alpha Talks Win Over Wyatts (Video)

Another Smackdown Star Enters the Royal Rumble Match

During tonight’s edition of WWE Talking Smack, Dolph Ziggler announced he is entering the Royal Rumble match.

WWE On-Screen Couple Splits Up

As seen on WWE 205 Live tonight, Alicia Fox interfered in Cedric Alexander’s match and accidentally cost Alexander the bout. After the match Alexander “dumped” Fox by saying “me and you are done. You can take that pervert, Noam Dar, and slap him around all you want!”

Below is Fox’s reaction to Alexander’s breakup:

American Alpha Talks Win Over Wyatts

Below is a Fallout video from tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, featuring American Alpha discussing their win over The Wyatt Family: