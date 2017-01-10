Dean Ambrose Defends the IC Title After WWE Smackdown, Triple H Impersonates The Rock at WrestleMania 34 Press Event (Video)

Dean Ambrose Defends the IC Title After WWE Smackdown

After WWE Smackdown Live went off the air tonight, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose defended his title against The Miz.

Midway through the match Maryse interfered and the ref ejected her from the match, and Ambrose eventually pinned Miz after hitting Dirty Deeds.

Triple H Impersonates The Rock at WrestleMania 34 Press Event

WWE has released the following video from today’s WrestleMania 34 press event, featuring Triple H speaking to the New Orleans crowd and impersonating The Rock: