Renee Young and the Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon are the hosts for this edition of WWE Talking Smack. They began the show by talking about the news of WrestleMania 34. They are both excited that WrestleMania will once again be in New Orleans. They also talk about the Undertaker being a part of the Royal Rumble. Shane McMahon says that he and Daniel Bryan are still discussing who else will be in the Royal Rumble for Smackdown. First Guests: Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch sit on opposite sides of the table to avoid any fights. Renee Young asks Alexa Bliss if she is upset about defending her title again. Smackdown Live’s Women’s Champion tells her that she is ok with defending her title because she is a fighting champ. Her problem is that Becky Lynch keeps coming up with ways to get title matches even though she loses every time. Bliss explains to her opponent that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting a different outcome. Lynch responds that insanity is whatever goes on in Bliss’ head. She reiterates that she made the champ tap last week. Alexa Bliss knows that Becky Lynch wants her title back. She even tells Lynch that she respects her as the first Smackdown Live Women’s Champion. However, Bliss believes that she is the smartest because she used La Luchadora against Lynch. Bliss says that she does not know who La Luchadora is and that she did not know that she was going to come out during their match. Shane McMahon interrupts the argument and tells them both that they need to be prepared for the match next week. Lynch says that she will be ready because she is the best and has proved it over and over again. Bliss cuts in and tells her that she was not the best at TLC because she lost. Both wrestlers say that she will be Smackdown Women’s Champion at the end of next Smackdown before walking away. McMahon says that the steel cage was Daniel Bryan’s idea because he wants both of them to remain focus without interference. He also says that he does not know who La Luchadora is behind the mask. Next Young and McMahon talk about the Wyatt Family. McMahon says that when the Wyatt Family are on the same page that they are dangerous. He also says that he is extremely impressed with the American Alpha. He adds that they are intense and the effort that they put in is intense. Second Guest: Mojo Rawley Mojo Rawley says that he is going to be a singles competitor because of the injury to Zach Ryder. He says that the injury is sad because he put in a lot of effort to the team. He told everyone that Zack Ryder is doing ok and is sneaking into the gym even though he is not supposed to be in the gym for another month. Rawley is no stranger to injuries. He explained his history to Young and McMahon He had injuries in the NFL. After his injury he went to Wall Street. Once he was healthy, he joined the WWE. Rawley says that now it is his time. He admits that he and Ryder had a lot of fun together but now it is time to be who he is. He says that there will be less dancing and jokes. Before he leaves, he gives Renee Young his hat. Shane McMahon puts it on and wears it. Up next, they talk about John Cena. They both believe a motivated John Cena is not someone that anyone on the roster wants to face. Third Guest: Dolph Ziggler Dolph Ziggler says that the actions that he took felt right. He believes that he can stand out and be the best. However, he knows that it is not going to be handed to him. He welcomes the target on his back because he believes that his skills are good enough. Ziggler wants to be better for himself and for his brand. He says that for months he had been walking out smiling but sad on the inside. Attacking Kalisto gave him a sense of relief. He compares the feeling to cashing in and winning the championship. He admits that this feeling is the bottom for him because he has been losing a lot. He says that he either had to go away for a year or a lightbulb had to go off for him. He understand why Kalisto and Apollo Crews are upset. He also says that he is there whenever they are ready to fight. Before he leaves the show, he entered himself into the Royal Rumble.