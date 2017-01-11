Complete Results For Tonight’s Episode Of NXT *SPOILERS*

|
Below are the results for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT:
We start by seeing video from earlier in the day with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce attacking NXT Women’s Champion Asuka as she arrived to Full Sail.
Billie Kay and Peyton Royce def. Sarah Bridges (Crazy Mary Dobson) & Macey Estrella
Elias Samson def. Johnathan Cruz
Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Oney Lorcan
NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa retain over The Revival
andrade almasbillie kayelias samsonjohnny garganonxtpeyton roycesarah bridgesthe revivalTommaso CiampaHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?