WWE UK Championship Tournament Preview Show

WWE has shared the above full WWE UK Championship Tournament Preview Show to their official YouTube channel.

Related: Nigel McGuinness on Signing with WWE, Calling UK Title Tournament and What to Expect, Transitioning from Competitor to Announcer

Mick Foley Says RAW GM Job, “May Be Up For Grabs Soon”

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Mick Foley responded to a tweet Lana posted last night asking Foley to make her the Assistant RAW GM with the following: