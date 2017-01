WWE Honors Martin Luther King Jr.

WWE has released the above tribute video to Martin Luther King Jr. Martin Luther King Day is being celebrated this Monday, January 16th, in the United States.

Dash Wilder On The Revival’s NXT Title Match Tonight

WWE NXT Superstar Dash Wilder has posted the following commenting on The Revival’s NXT Tag Team Championship match tonight against DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) on NXT:

We’ve had 2 title shots. We’re 2x champs. We are the sure thing. Always bet on #TheRevival https://t.co/kh5jDQ51fP — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) January 11, 2017

