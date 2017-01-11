Sean Waltman Announces X-Pac 1-2-360 On AfterBuzz TV (Video), Shane Helms & Wendy’s Exchange Tweets

Sean Waltman Announces X-Pac 1-2-360 On AfterBuzz TV

Former WWE/WCW Superstar Sean “X-Pac” Waltman has shared the above video on his personal Twitter account. In it he announces that his show X-Pac 1-2-360 will now be available on AfterBuzz TV every Wednesday at 5 pm CST.

I also announced on Twitter this past Monday that following the success of his last appearance Waltman will be returning to Bischoff on Wrestling on Wednesday January 25th:

Eric and Sean will actually be recording a two part episode that will release that day. Sean had the idea of the first half of the interview airing on X-Pac 1-2-360 and the second half on Eric’s show. Sounds like fun so we’re going to run with it! We’ll have more on this cross-over special as it approaches.

The latest episode of Bischoff on Wrestling will be released at 6 pm CST today and will feature Jonathan Coachman. You can listen to the latest episode featuring Booker T in the embedded audio player below:



Shane Helms & Wendy’s Exchange Tweets

TNA Superstar and former WWE Superstar “Hurricane” Shane Helms is the latest pro wrestling personality to get pulled in to a Twitter exchange with the Wendy’s Twitter handle: