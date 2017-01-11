News for Tonight’s Lucha Underground Mid-Season Finale; Azteca vs Matanza, Mundo Confronts Mack, More (Exclusive Photos & Video)



El Rey Network has issued the following preview for tonight’s edition of Lucha Underground:

El Dragon Azteca Jr. puts his life on the line in a faceoff with Monster Matanza Cueto in the mid-season finale of Lucha Underground. Johnny Mundo adds fuel to the fire and confronts The Mack about their championship match. Tune in to witness the biggest rivals bring the heat this Wednesday, January 11th at 8:00PM ET.

Don’t miss new one-hour episodes of the lucha libre wrestling series from Emmy Award®-winning producer Mark Burnett Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET on El Rey Network.

