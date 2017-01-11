Dolph Ziggler Declares Entry in the Rumble, Cedric Alexander Dumps Alicia Fox, Louisiana Governor Talks WrestleMania Return (Videos)

Dolph Ziggler Declares Entry in the Rumble

As seen on WWE Talking Smack last night, Dolph Ziggler appeared as a special guest and discussed why he attacked Kalisto.

Ziggler also declared entry into this year’s Royal Rumble match, and you can check out footage below:

Cedric Alexander Dumps Alicia Fox

WWE has released the following videos, the first featuring Cedric Alexander “dumping” Alicia Fox on WWE 205 Live last night. As noted, Fox interfered in Alexander’s 205 Live match last night and accidentally cost Alexander the match. Following the loss, Alexander dumped Fox on-screen.

Louisiana Governor Talks WrestleMania Return

The second video features Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards speaking at yesterday’s WWE press event, and announcing New Orleans as the home of WrestleMania in 2018: