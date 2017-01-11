Mark Hunt Files Civil Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar and UFC

According to ESPN, Mark Hunt, who competed against and lost to Brock Lesnar at UFC 200, is filing a civil lawsuit against Lesnar, UFC and President Dana White stemming from Lesnar’s UFC 200 related anti-doping violations. As noted, Hunt lost his UFC 200 fight to Brock Lesnar via decision, however, the result of the match has subsequently been overturned, and Lesnar was fined $250,000 and is currently serving a one year suspension from MMA by both USADA and UFC. Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, in an out-of-competition drug test which took place on June 28th, and in-competition test on July 9th, the night of his UFC 200 fight. 42 year old Mark Hunt, who is scheduled to return to The Octagon against Alistair Overeem at UFC 209, filed the civil suit yesterday in a Nevada District Court, and offered the following statement to ESPN: “I want the UFC to understand it’s not OK to keep doing what they’re doing. They’re allowing guys to do this. They had a chance to take all the money from this guy, because he’s a cheater, and they didn’t. What message is that sending to the boys and girls who want to be a fighter someday? The message is, ‘You just have to cheat like this and it’s OK.’ In society, if you commit a crime, you pay. Why is it different in MMA? It’s hurt the business, so it’s even worse. They need to be held accountable for this.” Hunt’s lawsuit adds the defendants “affirmatively circumvented and obstructed fair competition for their own benefit.” He is also accusing the UFC and Lesnar of racketeering, fraud and several other allegations. He is seeking damages “in the millions.”