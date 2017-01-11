First Talents Revealed for EVOLVE WrestleMania Weekend Events, News on Style Battle’s Return, SHINE Event This Friday and More

WWN Live has issued the following:

We want to thank everyone who joined us in person or on FloSlam for the successful premieres of Style Battle and the new FIP last weekend. We have info on the next Style Battle, more matches for EVOLVE in San Antonio and other news. Let’s get to it….

January 11th: SHINE returns to action this Friday in Ybor City, FL at The Orpheum. Tickets are now on sale. Watch at www.FloSlam.tv live! The main event has potential to be a true classic as Ivelisse defends the SHINE Title vs. LuFisto! Here is the lineup:

SHINE Championship Match

Ivelisse with ACR defends vs. LuFisto

SHINE Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

Santana & Raquel defend vs. Thea Trinidad & ACR vs. Amber O’Neal & Kennadi Brink

Challenge Series Match #1

Allysin Kay vs. Mercedes Martinez

Rachael Ellering vs. Chelsea Green

Leva Bates vs. Candy Cartwright

Xandra Bale vs. Aerial Monroe

Malia Hosaka vs. Brandi Lauren

Four Way Fray

Su Yung vs. Jayme Jameson vs. Jesse Belle Smothers vs. Angel Rose

January 11th: Tickets have been moving quickly for EVOLVE in San Antonio on January 27th and January 28th after the announcement that it will be Chris Hero’s final weekend on the independents. In fact, it will be the last matches of Chris Hero. Get tickets now at TicketFly.com. It’s Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. on January 28th at EVOLVE 77. We’ll announce his EVOLVE 76 opponent this Monday.

January 11th: We have heard complaints about fees on TicketFly. We want to note that we did not raise EVOLVE ticket prices in 2017 to help absorb the cost of the fees. In addition, TicketFly offers many advantages, including picking your seat, printing your ticket at home or just showing the ticket barcode on your cell phone. No need for will call anymore or having to wait for tickets to be delivered. In addition, we were charging a shipping & handling fee with our old system, so now that is just absorbed in the TicketFly cost. The bottom line is you are paying less with TicketFly than if we had to raise our ticket prices. We also couldn’t handle the volume of sales in our office with so many more events in 2017. We feel this is the best option. It is our goal to make WWN better for you and TicketFly accomplishes that.

January 11th: Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN in a No DQ Match has been signed for EVOLVE 77 in San Antonio. This is a Saturday afternoon event so you can make it a double header with NXT that night!

January 11th: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. the debuting Laredo Kid has been signed for EVOLVE 77!

January 11th: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH has also been signed for EVOLVE 77!

January 11th: Peter Kaasa vs. Jaka is set for EVOLVE 76!

January 11th: Is it officially Wrestlemania season yet? We think so. We have the first talent list for EVOLVE on March 30th and 31st in Orlando. Go to www.MoreThanMania.com for tickets and more info. Already confirmed are:

-EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher

-EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi

-Drew Galloway

-Zack Sabre Jr.

-Matt Riddle

-Ethan Page

-ACH

-Darby Allin

-Chris Dickinson

-Jaka

-Jason Kincaid

-Plus many more will be signed!

January 11th: Style Battle returns on February 10th to Ybor City, FL at The Orpheum. Tickets will go on sale soon. The first two participants have been confirmed. Anthony Henry asked for another opportunity and he’ll get it on February 10th. Tracer X will enter Style Battle.

January 11th: We appreciate you taking a few minutes out of your day to read today’s WWN Alerts. Buckle in, because we are going to have a very newsworthy week next week. In the meantime, we’ll leave you with the updated lineups for EVOLVE on Royal Rumble weekend in San Antonio….

EVOLVE 76 – San Antonio, TX – January 27th – 8pm CST

Chris Hero’s Opponent Will Be Announced This Monday!

EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match

Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway

Grudge Match

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

Special Attraction Match

Matt Riddle vs. ACH

Special Challenge Match #1

DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid

Special Challenge Match #2

Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa

Plus more to be signed with Chris Dickinson, Darby Allin and others!!!

EVOLVE 77 – San Antonio, TX – January 28th – 2pm CST

Main Event #1 – EVOLVE Title Match

Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Jeff Cobb

Main Event #2 – Chris Hero’s Final Match

Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

No DQ Match

Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN

Special Challenge Match #1

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH

Special Challenge Match #2

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid

Plus more to be announced with Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Jason Kincaid, Peter Kaasa, Chris Dickinson, Jaka plus more!