Shawn Michaels Talks His Role in New Movie, WWE Smackdown Top 10 (Videos), Total Nonstop Deletion Wrestler on Overcoming the Odds

Total Nonstop Deletion Wrestler on Overcoming the Odds Total Nonstop Deletion wrestler Corey Hollis recently appeared on The Roman Show, and you can check out the entire interview at this link. Hollis, who teamed up with John Skyler in last month’s Total Nonstop Deletion episode of Impact Wrestling, says he was diagnosed with diabetes in his early teen years. Although his doctors told him he would never be able to complete athletically, he has defeated the odds. “Diabetes doesn’t control me I control diabetes. I was told at 14 years-old that I had diabetes,” he said. “At the age you want to play sports, but to have all these doctors tell you can’t compete, you know. If I can find that doctor today, I would give him at shirt and a note with a piece of my mind.” Hollis and Skyler have also competed in other promotions including NXT and ROH. He said the experience at Total Nonstop Deletion was different and unlike any other wrestling show. “It was a different concept of wrestling,” he said. “In wrestling everyone has their different flavors of ice cream and in wrestling if everyone likes it or not it got exposure and it got people talking. It was a cool experience. We filmed in our underwear.” He spoke highly of Matt and Jeff Hardy. Matt had most of the creativity in the program. “The experience was fun,” he said. “Matt and Jeff have been real cool. It was something different. I wasn’t going in the mindset of filming a wrestling show.” WWE Smackdown Top 10 Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Top 10 video: Shawn Michaels Talks His Personal Role in New Movie WWE has released the following video featuring Shawn Michaels discussing his personal role in WWE Studios’ “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”: