Shawn Michaels Talks His Role in New Movie, WWE Smackdown Top 10 (Videos), Total Nonstop Deletion Wrestler on Overcoming the Odds

Total Nonstop Deletion Wrestler on Overcoming the Odds
Total Nonstop Deletion wrestler Corey Hollis recently appeared on The Roman Show, and you can check out the entire interview at this link.
Hollis, who teamed up with John Skyler in last month’s Total Nonstop Deletion episode of Impact Wrestling, says he was diagnosed with diabetes in his early teen years. Although his doctors told him he would never be able to complete athletically, he has defeated the odds.
Hollis and Skyler have also competed in other promotions including NXT and ROH. He said the experience at Total Nonstop Deletion was different and unlike any other wrestling show.
He spoke highly of Matt and Jeff Hardy. Matt had most of the creativity in the program.
WWE Smackdown Top 10
Below is this week’s WWE Smackdown Top 10 video:
Shawn Michaels Talks His Personal Role in New Movie
WWE has released the following video featuring Shawn Michaels discussing his personal role in WWE Studios’ “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”:
