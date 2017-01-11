Undertaker Has To Be Heavy Favorite To Win Rumble, Goldberg vs Lesnar Not At WrestleMania

My latest column for upgruv.com (and their app) looks at the past week in WWE programming. Here’s some highlights:

The Undertaker is in the Royal Rumble, which gives that match a heavy favorite.

That’s because whenever the Undertaker appears, it’s significant. This is especially true when the appearance is an event other than WrestleMania. There’s a grand purpose for Undertaker entering the Rumble; the setup for WrestleMania is likely the end goal.

But it doesn’t matter what match is made for the 33rd annual sports entertainment classic, there will be no convincing me that Undertaker versus John Cena isn’t the best option.

Cena will be challenging for the WWE World Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view against AJ Styles. And here is how it should play out:

Cena wins the title. Undertaker wins the Rumble and No. 1 contender for whichever title he chooses.

The choice is Cena.

The rest sells itself.

There exists a potential speed bump in the form of Braun Strowman. On “Monday Night Raw,” the big man was shown watching The Undertaker’s Rumble announcement on a monitor backstage. This wasn’t an accident.

Strowman’s behavior would foreshadow some interaction with Undertaker in the Rumble. If true, it doesn’t mean Strowman must to eliminate Undertaker. If the Deadman eliminates Strowman, it could enrage him to the point where he illegally stays at ringside and assaults Undertaker but doesn’t eliminate him.

This makes Undertaker’s eventual win all the more triumphant. It also can provide a match of interest for the pay-per-view after Rumble and before WrestleMania. FastLane (March 5th) would generate great buzz with the iconic Undertaker taking on the imposing Strowman just one month before WrestleMania.

Let’s face it, these secondary pay-per-view events (as we still call them) have suffered because of their frequency. It’s not just be the quality of those cards, but quantity of people in the stands. Attendance is down.

If Undertaker is down to wrestle Strowman, attendance for FastLane will be up.

Who’s Next & When?

Speaking of adding a boost to the FastLane, Goldberg is being advertised locally for the card.

Could we see Goldberg versus Brock Lesnar rematch at FastLane in Milwaukee? It’s absolutely possible, and that announcement would have the citizens people of “The Good Land” jumping for joy.