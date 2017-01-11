John Cena Posts Yet Another Kenny Omega Photo?, More on a Former Ring of Honor Champion to WWE, Lana Wrestling This Week

Lana Wrestling This Week WWE star Lana will be wrestling at Thursday’s NXT live event in Tampa, Florida. More on a Former Ring of Honor Champion to WWE As noted, the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Ring of Honor officials expect Kyle O’Reilly to be signing with WWE. O’Reilly lost the ROH Championship to Adam Cole at Wrestle Kingdom 11 last week, and his ROH contract had expired just days before the event. Since news broke of O’Reilly likely heading to WWE, his profile has been removed from the roster page over at ROHWrestling.com. John Cena Posts Yet Another Kenny Omega Photo? John Cena continues to tease Kenny Omega posts on social media, and below is Cena’s latest offering: A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:32am PST