Viewership Info for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown Live; Which Show Won the Brand Split War This Week?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live, featuring John Cena vs Baron Corbin in the main event, averaged 2.533 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 2.596 million viewership average.

Comparatively, this week’s WWE Raw beat this week’s Smackdown, as Raw averaged 2.907 million viewers, down from last week’s 3.046 million viewership average.

This week’s Smackdown ranked #10 for the night on cable in viewership, behind two airings of Anderson Cooper for President Obama’s farewell, Curse of Oak Island, Fixer Upper, two airings of Rachel Maddow for the Obama farewell, Tucker Carlson, Hannity and The O’Reilly Factor.

