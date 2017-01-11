This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live Social Media Rankings, The TNA Knockouts Comment On A Former Champion Returning (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live saw 73,000 total uniques and 149,000 total interactions on social media, which is down from last week’s 94,000 total uniques and 219,000 total interactions.

Individually, Smackdown saw 59,000 unique authors and 91,000 interactions on Facebook, which is down from 77,000 uniques and 128,000 interactions last week, and 13,000 uniques and 57,000 interactions on Twitter, which is down from last week’s 17,000 uniques and 91,000 interactions. Overall, Smackdown was the fourth ranked airing in the ‘series and specials’ category on the night, trailing President Obama’s Farewell Speech, NBC’s This Is Us and BET’s Being Mary Jane.

Impact Wrestling

The following video features the TNA Knockouts division sharing their thoughts on the return of a former TNA Knockouts Champion: