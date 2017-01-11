TNA Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results For 1/11 *Spoilers*

|
The following results are tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling TV taping results at Univeral Studios in Orlando, Florida, courtesy of Jacob Cohen:
Caleb Konley defeated Kongo Kong (match taped for TNA Xplosion)
Jessie Godderz defeated Eddie Kingston
Lashley defeated Eddie Edwards
The Hardys unveil a new and improved Vanguard 1, and say they will teleport all over the world and defeat every team and win every title no matter what promotion it is in. They tease going to the Honorable Ring to face The Bucks Of Youth, or going to MeekMahan’s company. The Hardys then touch Vanguard 1 and the lights go out, then they come back up and the Hardys and Vanguard 1 have teleported away. Jeremy Borash confirms Broken Matt texted him and said they were in Tijuana, Mexico. (*The Lucha Blog noted The Hardys are teaming with Rey Fenix next weekend in Tijuana to face Super Crazy, Psicosis and Juventud Guerrera)
TNA Grand Championship
Tyrus hosts his own ‘Fact of Life’ segment, and leads the Impact Zone in a ‘Eli has a mangina chant’. He says no one owns him, and he will see Drake in the ring next week.
