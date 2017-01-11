New Theme Songs For NXT Takeover Confirmed, John Cena Note, WWE Celebrates National Milk Day w/ Memorable Kurt Angle Photo

NXT Takeover

Triple H tweeted the following, announcing NXT Takeover: San Antonio will feature four #NXTLoud theme songs. The new San Antonio specific logo is also seen in the photo:

Related: Dean Ambrose Defends the IC Title After WWE Smackdown, Triple H Impersonates The Rock at WrestleMania 34 Press Event (Video)

John Cena

According to wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni, last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live marked John Cena’s first match on the show since he lost to Dean Ambrose on September 20, 2016. This was also his first match overall since WWE No Mercy on October 9th, when AJ Styles defeated Cena and Dean Ambrose to retain the WWE World Championship.

National Milk Day

WWE posted the following photo of Kurt Angle’s infamous Milk Truck segment in honor of National Milk Day: