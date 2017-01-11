Major Name Returns At Tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling TV Tapings *Spoilers*

Cody Rhodes made his TNA return at tonight’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Cody and Brandi Rhodes came to the ring for a promo segment, and Cody talks about traveling the world, but now he’s back here. Cody mentions the Anthem owl logo and says they need to name it, then says the crowd is too sweet. Cody says he wants to thank Moose for helping Brandi out with The Decay, and asks him to come to the ring. He says Moose is like family now and calls him a Rhodes, then Moose says he will always have their backs. Cody ends up getting mad about Brandi having Moose’s phone number, then asks if they intended o sleep together. Cody calls Moose a slut, then Brandi asks if this is a joke, so Cody says sure, then kicks Moose in the balls. Cody ends up beating Moose down, then he makes a Bullet Club hand gesture and grabs Brandi’s arm to leave. Scoop #32: Cody beats down Moose, then makes a Bullet Club hand gesture to Moose while he’s on the ground before grabbing Brandi and leaving pic.twitter.com/mSxXs7PblF — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 12, 2017 The segment will likely air in the next few weeks; TNA had taped some content out of order, but it could be speculated that the segment will air at the end of this month or sometime in February. TNA has been taping several episodes of Impact Wrestling (in addition to Xplosion and TNA One Night Only pay-per-views) this week.