Is DIY Is Ready For Pain At Takeover?, WWE RAW Turns 24, Highlights From This Week’s Episode Of NXT (Videos)

#DIY

The above video features #DIY talking about the task ahead at NXT Takeover: San Antonio after retaining their titles against The Revival on NXT tonight.

#DIY will now defend against The Authors of Pain at NXT Takeover: San Antonio on January 28th.

WWE RAW

WWE’s ‘flagship’ show WWE RAW turned 24 years old today, as the first-ever episode of the show debuted on January 11th, 1993.

The show featured Yokozuna versus Koko B. Ware in the first match, plus Shawn Michaels versus Max Moon, Undertaker versus Damien Demento and much more. WWE posted the entire episode (which only ran one hour back then) on their YouTube channel, click here to watch the full show.

NXT Highlights

The following videos feature highlights from this week’s episode of NXT, including Asuka pursuit of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay after they attacked her, Oney Lorcan versus Andrade Cien Almas, and #DIY versus The Revival: