Several NXT Talents Reportedly Being Repackaged, TM-61 Injury Update, WWE Producing ‘RAW After Mania’ DVD

Source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter

NXT

WWE is reportedly looking to repackage a number of NXT talents including Blake and Murphy, Steve Cutler, Aliyah, Riddick Moss, Tino Sabbatelli, Dan Matha and TM61. It was noted by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that TM61 may not be an immediate change as Shane Thorne is scheduled to undergo surgery, but this may be a good sign that these talents have potential, but may need a different gimmick.

TM-61

Shane Thorne will reportedly undergo knee surgery tomorrow for an injury at last week’s NXT TV tapings, and he would be sidelined for several months. It was noted that The Revival was set to feud with TM-61 in a big program, but plans will now obviously change with the injury.

RAW After Mania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting WWE has plans to release a ‘RAW After Mania’ highlight DVD titled “WrestleMania Monday is Raw”. No other release details were provided.