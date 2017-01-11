WWE Reportedly Planning More International Tournaments, More XFL Documentary Details, NXT Contract Signing Announced For Next Week

WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting WWE has long-term plans to follow the format of the upcoming WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament to crown an Asian Championship and a Latin American Championship.

XFL

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the ESPN documentary “This Was The XFL” will not only feature a lot of footage of Vince McMahon, but Jesse Ventura and Bob Costas will also be featured in the documentary. It was noted that WWE is looking at a possible line of XFL merchandise following the airing of the documentary, which premieres on February 2nd.

NXT Takeover

Next week’s episode of NXT will feature a contract signing between NXT Takeover: San Antonio opponents Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode:

