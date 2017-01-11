Top Wrestlemania 33 Match Reportedly Not Happening, Update On Plans For Undertaker, Other Key Matches At The Event

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the John Cena versus Undertaker match that was planned for Wrestlemania 33 is no longer happening due to Vince McMahon changing his mind about the idea. It was said McMahon changed his mind about what was originally one of the top matches for Wrestlemania, but the event card will become much clearer after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. There has been plenty of speculation about Undertaker challenging for a championship at Mania, but there are no current plans for him to challenge for the WWE World Championship or the WWE Universal Championship. When Undertaker returned on Smackdown the plan was to build to a match against Cena, but with him now appearing on RAW, he’ll likely face someone on that roster. The tease of Braun Strowman being the opponent was mentioned, but Strowman in not the opponent in mind at this time. Currently, Brock Lesnar versus Goldberg, Triple H versus Seth Rollins and Big Show versus Shaquille O’Neal are the key matches, with Chris Jericho versus Kevin Owens, and a likely Fatal 4 Way RAW Women’s Championship match being added to the card, with spots being open for Roman Reigns, John Cena, AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Dean Ambrose. Related: Top NXT Star Reportedly In Early Plans For Big Push Leading To Wrestlemania 33 Match, Current Plans For RAW Women’s Title