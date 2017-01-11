Top NXT Star Reportedly In Early Plans For Big Push Leading To Wrestlemania 33 Match, Current Plans For RAW Women’s Title

Samoa Joe The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Samoa Joe is reportedly involved in early plans that would see him called up to the main WWE roster and get a monster push in time for Wrestlemania 33. It was noted that the plans for Wrestlemania aren’t finalized, but the idea on the table would have Joe be in a top match at the event. It was also speculated that Joe would likely start very soon in order for this plan to kick off, and it makes sense for him to appear in the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant and have a big showing. Joe’s lack of appearances at the most recent set of NXT TV tapings, in addition to him losing to Shinsuke Nakamura two times in a row on TV and Bobby Roode being NXT’s top heel, were brought up as reasons why Joe’s debut in the Rumble would make sense, but his status for the Rumble event remains unconfirmed. RAW Women’s Championship The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is also reporting Charlotte defending the RAW Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 33 is the current plan, but the expected singles match against Bayley is not the match penciled in at the moment. The match proposed would see Charlotte defend in a Fatal 4 Way against Bayley, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.