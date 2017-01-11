Shawn Michaels Appears On The 700 Club, Details On Next Set Of Impact Wrestling Tapings, Brock Lesnar Breaks Unwritten Hockey Rule,

Shawn Michaels WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently appeared on The 700 Club while promoting his appearance in the new film “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”. You can read an excerpt from the interview below, and watch the full interview in the above player: Michaels talked about giving himself to Christ after realizing his previous lifestyle hurt himself and his family: “When I gave my life to Christ is was a natural development – it wasn’t something that I tried to do. The things that I do now are from the heart, and for me they come from my salvation. I’m fully aware and grasp that what is good within me comes from the good Lord above and not actually from within me.” Impact Wrestling The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the next set of Impact Wrestling TV tapings is scheduled for March 2nd through the 9th at Universal Studios, with tentative plans for one or two live events in Orlando during Wrestlemania weekend. TNA / Anthem is currently finishing up the latest set of TV tapings this week, and will conclude with a 6 p.m. taping tomorrow night. Brock Lesnar The following video features Brock Lesnar breaking an unwritten hockey rule by stepping on the team logo during a recent locker room visit at a Winnipeg Jets game: Related: Brock Lesnar On Being A ‘Hockey Dad’, Jets Connections, The Ascension’s Tribute To Drax Shadow, New Internet Title Defense For Cody Rhodes