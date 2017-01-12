Floyd Mayweather Responds To Conor McGregor’s Recent Demands For A Fight And Says McGregor Is, “Blowing Smoke Up Everybody’s Ass”

|
Floyd “Money” Mayweather made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take and countered Conor McGregor’s recent demands of $100 million fight purse. His offer to Conor is for $15 million and a cut of the pay-per-view.
During his appearance Mayweather had the following to say about Conor McGregor hyping a fight between the two:
Mayweather will be turning 40 years old next month and has made it a point to express his desire to box Conor McGregor. McGregor is the current UFC lightweight champion. He won that title while also holding the featherweight belt at the same time late last year.
Mayweather continued on in the interview by saying the following about the potential “super fight”: