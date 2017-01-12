Floyd Mayweather Responds To Conor McGregor’s Recent Demands For A Fight And Says McGregor Is, “Blowing Smoke Up Everybody’s Ass”

Floyd “Money” Mayweather made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take and countered Conor McGregor’s recent demands of $100 million fight purse. His offer to Conor is for $15 million and a cut of the pay-per-view. During his appearance Mayweather had the following to say about Conor McGregor hyping a fight between the two: You guys keep hearing all these different rumors about different fighters want to face Floyd Mayweather. Everybody keeps talking about Conor McGregor. He’s blowing smoke up everybody’s ass. Dana White, the UFC – let’s make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world and I’ll show him what it’s like. Mayweather will be turning 40 years old next month and has made it a point to express his desire to box Conor McGregor. McGregor is the current UFC lightweight champion. He won that title while also holding the featherweight belt at the same time late last year. Mayweather continued on in the interview by saying the following about the potential “super fight”: We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight. They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number. We are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage – the back end – on the pay-per-view. But of course we’re the ‘A side.’ How can a guy talk about making 20 or 30 million if he has never made eight or nine million in a fight?