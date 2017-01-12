The Latest Group Of Names Being Rumored For The WWE Hall Of Fame 2017 Class; Current NXT Talent, Former World Champions, More

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that WWE NXT General Manager William Regal will be inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

He goes on to note that other names considered for the 2017 class are:

WWE’s 12th Grand Slam Champion Christian

current agent and former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Rotunda (Irwin R. Schyster)

Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Natural Disasters – John Tenta (Earthquake) and Fred Ottman (Typhoon) Tenta would be inducted posthumously as he passed away in 2006.

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page

Former Intercontinental Champion Rick Rude

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 1st from the Amway Center in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend. WWE may announce the headliner next week as tickets for the event officially go on sale.