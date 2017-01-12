List Of NXT Talent That Is Being Groomed For “Somewhat Imminent” Debuts On The RAW Or SD Live Rosters

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that several top WWE NXT Superstars are in the current “Terry Taylor class” at the WWE Performance Center. This is the class that grooms NXT talents who are being considered for “somewhat imminent” debuts on the WWE RAW or Smackdown Live rosters.

Superstars who are in the current class are:

The group under that class aren’t considered to be debuting somewhat imminently on the RAW or Smackdown rosters but are the ones who will be moved up to the next class when top talents are called up. The talent in that class are:

The Authors of Pain

Roderick Strong

Dan Matha

Blake

Murphy

The Revival

Riddick Moss

Tino Sabbatelli

Aleister Black (Tommy End)

Killian Dain (Big Damo)

Oney Lorcan.

Regarding Bobby Roode he has a deal that is different than other NXT talent and he doesn’t train at the WWE Performance Center. The Observer adds that the same may go for Samoa Joe, Eric Young and Austin Aries. That would explain why they wouldn’t be listed in the classes.