NXT Tag Team Superstar Injury Affects Planned Feud

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there have been plans in the works to do a feud in NXT between TM-61’s (Shane Thorne & Nick Miller) and The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder).

The feud has had to be put on hold as Shane Thorne suffered an injury at the January 5th NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. Thorne is set to undergo knee surgery, possibly today. The surgery will put him out of action for several months. The injury came during a TM-61 vs. Revival match that is scheduled to air on January 25th. That match ended quickly and a post-match injury angle was done with Thorne. It was speculated at the time that the angle may have been done to cover an injury in the storylines.

There is no word yet on who The Revival will work with next. Their program with TM-61 was planned to be a significant feud.

Related: List Of NXT Talent That Is Being Groomed For “Somewhat Imminent” Debuts On The RAW Or SD Live Rosters

Shawn Michaels & UFC Champ On Good Day New York

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared this morning on Good Day New York alongside UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt: