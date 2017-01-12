Second Half Of Holy Foley Being Added To WWE Network, WWE 2K17 Coming To Windows PCs In February

Second Half Of Holy Foley Being Added To WWE Network PWInisder.com is reporting that the second half of the first season of the Holy Foley reality series will be added to the WWE Network following the Royal Rumble. They add that that has been the plan for awhile now. Related: Update on the Future of “Holy Foley” WWE 2K17 Coming To Windows PCs In February 2K games issued the following release this morning: 2K today announced that WWE 2K17, the latest addition to the flagship video game franchise, will be available worldwide for Windows PC on February 7, 2017. Delivering the largest roster in WWE video games history alongside other fan-favorite features, WWE 2K17 for Windows PC will mirror the in-game content offered in WWE 2K17 for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft. Fans can choose between the WWE 2K17 Standard Edition ($49.99) and the WWE 2K17 Deluxe Edition ($74.99), as well as purchase the WWE 2K17 Season Pass ($29.99). In addition, all WWE 2K17 DLC released to date for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 will be available for PC immediately at launch. Any future DLC released after the February 7 PC launch will be available on PC at a later time. For more announcement details, including links to pre-order retailers, check out the blog post here: https://wwe.2k.com/news/wwe-2k17-pc-release. For more information on WWE 2K17, including the game’s Downloadable Content and Season Pass Program, please visit wwe.2k.com, like the game on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WWE2K17 or subscribe on YouTube. Developed collaboratively by Yuke’s and Visual Concepts, a 2K studio, WWE 2K17 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB and available worldwide for the PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®3 computer entertainment systems, Xbox One and Xbox 360.