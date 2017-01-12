Tom Brady Calls Out The Rock (Video), Update on WWE 2K17 Future Stars DLC Pack, Former UFC Fighter Has No Sympathy for Ronda Rousey

Update on WWE 2K17 Future Stars DLC Pack As noted, 2k will be releasing a WWE 2K17 Future Stars DLC pack, and it will feature Austin Aries, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Tye Dillinger and Mojo Rawley. you can watch it above. The pack will be released on Tuesday, January 17th for $8.99, and you can watch the trailer below: Get the #WWE2K17 Future Stars Pack on January 17th to score a #Perfect10 with @WWEDillinger! More details at https://t.co/GjYmV0Gq21 pic.twitter.com/FD7x5ftEAW — WWE 2K17 (@WWEgames) January 11, 2017 Tom Brady Calls Out The Rock (Video) In the following video, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls out The Rock. Brady recorded the message to promote his new line of recovery sleepwear with Under Armour, who also works with The Rock. Rock responds to Brady’s video and says he will try out the new sleepwear, even though he usually sleeps in the buff: Former UFC Fighter Has No Sympathy for Ronda Rousey Din Thomas, a former UFC fighter and current coach at American Top Team, posted the following on Twitter, questioning whether or not Ronda Rousey really has hit “rock bottom”: Dear @RondaRousey You only lost 2 fights and got paid 3 mil for the last one. If that’s rock bottom, where do I sign up? — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) January 12, 2017