Tom Brady Calls Out The Rock (Video), Update on WWE 2K17 Future Stars DLC Pack, Former UFC Fighter Has No Sympathy for Ronda Rousey

Update on WWE 2K17 Future Stars DLC Pack
As noted, 2k will be releasing a WWE 2K17 Future Stars DLC pack, and it will feature Austin Aries, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Tye Dillinger and Mojo Rawley. you can watch it above. The pack will be released on Tuesday, January 17th for $8.99, and you can watch the trailer below:
Tom Brady Calls Out The Rock (Video)
In the following video, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls out The Rock. Brady recorded the message to promote his new line of recovery sleepwear with Under Armour, who also works with The Rock. Rock responds to Brady’s video and says he will try out the new sleepwear, even though he usually sleeps in the buff:
Former UFC Fighter Has No Sympathy for Ronda Rousey
Din Thomas, a former UFC fighter and current coach at American Top Team, posted the following on Twitter, questioning whether or not Ronda Rousey really has hit “rock bottom”:
